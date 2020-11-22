Long line of cars waited to get into Tyler Perry Studios, causing heavy traffic on Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia.

The filmmaker and actor wanted to do something special this holiday season because of the toll the pandemic's taken on many families, and so he set up a Thanksgiving meal giveaway to the first 5,000 families that would come through. According to NBC News affiliate WXIA, many already lined up as early as Saturday night.

Volunteers for the #TPSGiving event handed out non-perishable goods and gift cards through curbside pickup stations. And by around 10:00 AM, they had already run out.

This isn't the first time Perry's given back to the Atlanta community. Back in April, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, he paid for the groceries of thousands of high-risk senior citizens in the city. He also paid for the groceries of seniors in New Orleans.