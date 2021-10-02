Gen Z pop quintet Tomorrow X Together released The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE this summer, and have since had an unforgettable summer, making big waves in the Korean and global entertainment industry. Now, the group is going to be debuting their platinum album in concert.

"ACT:BOY" is going to be a major event for Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai. It's the band's first-ever solo concert, and it's also their first exclusive live performance since January last year. This comes just after the release of their latest rendition of "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)," which features MOD SUN.

The online concert will be broadcast worldwide in partnership with VenewLive, the live-streaming platform by company Kiswe. It's going to be happening live on October 3 at 5:00 PM KST, but will also have delayed streaming options for the following week.

To learn more about "ACT:BOY," you can go on the Weverse App, Weverse Shop or VenewLive.