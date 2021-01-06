As members of the U.S. Senate and House assembled today to certify the 2020 election results, violent Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. Rioters forced their way inside the building, breaking into the floor of the Senate and offices of Congress members. They waved MAGA and confederate flags throughout the building's halls. Ivanka Trump called them "Patriots."

Members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence, who had gathered to debate Joe Biden's electoral college win, were evacuated from the Capitol. They took cover under seats and were told to wear gas masks, while rioters ran amok.

Armed officers faced Trump supporters and gun shots went off inside the building. According to DC Emergency Medical officials, one person died after being shot by law enforcement and five others were hospitalized. Law enforcement officials reported that at least one improvised explosive device was found on the Capitol grounds.

Trump supporters posed behind the dais on the Senate floor and inside Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's office. They also looted, while outside rioters broke down barricades and scaled the Capital walls.

The governors of Maryland and Virginia deployed their states' respective National Guard units, while the DC Metro Police and FBI forces mobilized to support Capitol police in the effort to clear the building. A 6 PM citywide curfew was also issued by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser.

President-elect Joe Biden condemned today's mob, describing the historic events as an insurrection and "border[ing] on sedition." He called on President Trump to address the nation and stop the rioters.

Trump put out a statement that didn't explicitly condemn the actions of his supporters. He instead asked them to go home, but added, "We love you, you're very special," and continued to reiterate disproven claims of widespread election fraud.

Many online quickly noted how easy it was for armed rioters to breach the Capitol, and the relaxed response police took compared to the aggressive displays of force they inflicted on this summer's Black Lives Matter protestors.