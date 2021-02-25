Earlier this month, Troye Sivan teased his upcoming Uniqlo collab on Instagram with a couple of moody thirst traps to get us excited. Now, the collection is officially live and it's everything that Gen Z alt-teens can expect.

The capsule consists of six colorful graphic t-shirts with artsy designs by Sivan. Each of them boasts photo prints of mixed media and logos as typography, perhaps as a nod to Sivan's DIY spirit and attention to detail. Standouts include a white tee sporting a collage of Sivan's In A Dream cover, a black shirt embroidered with the pop star's cursive signature and a royal blue tee with his cool silhouette encapsulated on the back.

The campaign pictures are in fact the images Troye Sivan posted on IG, shot by him and his sister Sage Mellet. "I had a great time working with UNIQLO and some of my favorite artists on this special collection," he said. "I hope you love the pieces we created together!"

Check out the complete UNIQLO UT x Troye Sivan collection at Uniqlo.com.