Tristan Thompson apparently has "no immediate plans" to visit his son after his highly publicized paternity scandal.

According to a source speaking to Us Weekly, the NBA star has yet to meet six-month-old Theo, who he shares with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols.

“Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He hasn’t met Theo nor has he initiated any meetings,” the insider revealed. “He doesn’t have any immediate plans to meet his son face to face.”

Thompson also reportedly hasn't been in contact with the mother of his third child or "sent her any money for child support to date." The matter hasn't been "legally been resolved yet." Notably though, Nichols' previously sued the basketball player for financial support after Theo was born in December 2021.

Despite initially denying Nichols' claim, a paternity test later confirmed that Thompson was the father. He subsequently went on to address the matter in an Instagram Story, saying he said he took "full responsibility for my actions" and was looking forward to "amicably raising" their son.

Thompson's statement also included a public apology to on-and-off partner Khloé Kardashian, who he was dating when Theo was conceived, where he said she "deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you" or the way "I have treated you over the years."

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think," he wrote. "Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

The situation has been just one of the many times Thompson has stepped out on Kardashian, with whom he shares 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

Most recently, Kardashian talked about reliving the moment while watching the first season of her family's Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, telling fans that she was now trying to reframe it as "a form of therapy."

Read Us Weekly's full report here.