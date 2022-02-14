To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Trisha Paytas took to YouTube to announce their pregnancy. Those who know and love — or love to hate — the YouTuber know that Paytas has struggled with infertility.

Since 2016’s “Why I can’t have children” video, garnering over 2 million views, the controversial YouTube personality has documented their infertility journey. Having been told by numerous doctors that they would never have children due to scar tissue from undiagnosed chlamydia, Paytas is overjoyed by the news.

Paytas, who’d been “peeing on sticks all day,” proudly displayed four positive pregnancy tests in their YouTube announcement, sharing that they are seven and a half weeks pregnant, after completing their first round of HSG.

Though the YouTuber is known for their dramatic outbursts and documented breakdowns, they’ve found a sense of peace in their pregnancy.

"I'm in disbelief in so many ways but at the same time, it just feels right. All of a sudden I just feel a sense of purpose."

The father, Moses Hacmon, and Paytas were recently married in December 2021 and first found out about the pregnancy on their honeymoon last month. The two pivoted the honeymoon to accommodate the pregnancy, swapping Jetski journeys for baby shark-themed nursery shopping.

Paytas promises to share their pregnancy journey and we can’t wait to see the Mommy Mukbangs with the crazy cravings Paytas’ already controversial palette will take on in pregnancy. A first-time parent, Paytas certainly has their fears and reservations, not knowing what to expect, but is grateful to be expecting.