Trevor Noah Goes for the Grammy Host Threepeat

Trevor Noah's tenure as host of the Daily Show may have come to a close, but the comedian (who is definitely not dating Dua Lipa) is keeping his other gig as the host of the Grammy Awards.

According to a new Billboard cover story, Noah is set to return for the third year in a row to host the 2023 Grammy Awards. Having taken over the responsibility from Alicia Keys who hosted back-to-back in 2019 and 2020, the announcement means that Noah will join the coveted club of other return hosts such as LL Cool J, John Denver and Andy Williams. Even better, the 2023 Grammys will be the first time he will get to host it in person after the previously abridged pandemic-compliant editions of the show.

"I’m enjoying the fact that we’re juggling flaming swords," Noah explains as to what keeps him coming back to the awards show. "Just putting it all together, combining different genres, getting the musicians in sync with each other and the audience, keeping the audience in tune with what’s happening. One of my favorite things about the Grammys as a whole is it is one of the few places where you get to experience artists in their rawest element, which is performing their music live. Brandi Carlile performing a song live and you’re hearing her voice and listening to her play her instruments — there’s nothing like it. You develop a deep appreciation for what these people are doing beyond just the music that they make."

Fortunately for Noah, he's going to be in good company with a packed lineup of nominees. Beyoncé leads the pack with nine nominations for her summer smash Renaissance, tying her husband Jay-Z's record for most nominations and putting her position to potentially break the all-time record for most Grammy wins if it ends up being a clean sweep. Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Brandi Carlile all closely trail behind in overall nods with Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and ABBA all putting on a strong showing among the year's list of nominees.

After having briefly moved to Las Vegas, the Grammys are set to make their return to Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena on February 5.