Travis Scott stans are desperately trying to get him back on the festival circuit.

According to TMZ, almost 70,000 fans have signed a petition asking Coachella to rebook the rapper for next year's event, saying that the festival "unfairly" dropped him following the tragic events at his own Astroworld festival, which left 10 people dead and hundreds more injured.

Even so, the petition told Coachella that it needed "to do the right thing and rebook him immediately," before complaining about the festival's new lineup and alleged that fans are now "demanding refunds and selling their tickets."

"Coachella needs to fix this asap," it continued, while trying to claim that "the Astroworld tragedy wasn’t Travis fault," despite the rapper facing hundreds of lawsuits and being accused of "shifting blame" by one victim's family.

"Let him get back to performing on the biggest stages," the fans implored. Granted, they said they were also fine with a "guarantee" that new headliner Kanye "Ye" West bring him out as a "guest during his set this year."

Meanwhile, Scott was the only original 2020 headliner slated to keep his spot for the 2022 show following a two-year postponement, but was taken off of multiple other festival lineups after Astroworld. Notably, there was also another petition arguing that Scott should be dropped from Coachella, which racked up over 63,000 signatures.

