Rapper Travis Scott hasn't performed since the tragic 2021 Astroworld Festival incident that resulted in the death of 10 people. But it seems that he's slowly finding his way back to the stage.

According to TMZ, the artist did a short set at a private pre-Oscars party in Bel Air, Los Angeles. Among the celebrities reportedly in attendance at the event were Serena and Venus Williams, Leonardo DiCaprio, YG, and Tobey Maguire. And videos of his performance of "Sicko Mode" have gone around on the internet.

Scott has not been totally shying away from the controversy and the public eye. He's spoken about the Astroworld tragedy during interviews and has made efforts to try and give reparations for those affected by the crowd crush. He issued full refunds for all audience members at the festival and offered to pay the funeral costs for those who died, though many of the victims' families refused his offer.

Recently, he announced a new initiative called Project HEAL, which is aimed at helping youth with mental health resources, and providing safety at large-scale events. “Over the past few months I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family.”

So far, the latest development in the legal proceedings of the lawsuits against Scott is that a Texas court has agreed to consolidate 387 individually filed lawsuits — which represented 2,800 alleged victims — into one. Previously, he tried to ask the courts to dismiss the cases by submitting a "general denial" of liability response. That request is still pending.