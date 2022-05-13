Travis Scott is being sued by a woman who claims she miscarried after attending Astroworld.

According to Rolling Stone, Shanazia Williamson and husband Jarawd Owens of Dayton, Ohio have filed a wrongful death suit against the rapper and several other organizations involved with the Houston music festival, alleging that Williamson was “trampled and crushed, resulting in horrific injuries and ultimately the death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child.”

“Shanazia sustained injuries to her shoulder, back, leg, chest, stomach and other parts of her body," the filing said, before citing the "defendants’ failure to plan, design, manage, operate, staff, and supervise the event" as a "direct and proximate cause" of the miscarriage. In addition to Scott, Williamson and Owens are also suing Live Nation, ScoreMore, Valle Services SMG, ASM Global and the Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation. They are currently seeking over $1 million in damages.

The complaint was initially filed last November. The following month, the couple amended the suit to include injury to Williamson's stomach, claiming that their child had died from compression asphyxia. It is the same cause of death handed down by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences for the 10 people who were killed in the deadly Astroworld crowd crush.

Williamson and Owens say their unborn child was the 11th victim, using Texas law that considers all unborn children from fertilization to birth as an "individual" as grounds for the wrongful death suit.

Notably, Scott and his attorneys have been attempting to get multiple lawsuits related to the Astroworld tragedy dismissed. However, none of the defendants have commented on this latest lawsuit.

