Travis Scott provided 50,000 meals for Houston residents affected by Texas's winter storm.

Over the weekend, TMZ reported that Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation joined forces with the city of Houston and the Houston Health Foundation to start an emergency food program for people in his hometown.

Working with local restaurant owners, The National Association of Christian Churches, and The Black Service Chamber, Scott's foundation gave out hot meals and bottled water on Friday to people living in high-priority ZIP codes impacted by the historic storms, which have left many without power or water in freezing temperatures. According to the outlet, people who qualified for the program included senior citizens, unemployed people, high-risk and/or homebound adults, families with children under 18, low-income workers, and people with disabilities.

Scott started the Cactus Jack Foundation in 2020 to help provide creative and educational resources to young people. Since its formation, the organization has gone on to host a large holiday toy drive and scholarship program for teens pursuing higher education.

