Travis Scott will cover the funeral costs for the eight people who died at Astroworld 2021.

In a statement issued Monday, a representative revealed the rapper was working with the city of Houston and law enforcement to "respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved" in the tragedy, which took place during his performance on Friday.

He has also partnered with Better Help to provide free mental health counseling to people affected by the incident and will refund all Astroworld ticketholders. Additionally, Scott has pulled out of this weekend's Day N Vegas festival.

"These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process," the statement said.

Related | Crowd Crush Kills Eight at Astroworld Festival

According to reports, first responders transported 23 people to the hospital after a crowd surge killed eight people — including two teenagers — and injured several others. 11 people currently remain in critical condition, while over 300 attendees were treated at a field hospital set up near the festival.

According to BBC News, more than a dozen lawsuits have now been filed against Scott. Several of the lawsuits also list Cactus Jack Records, Scoremore, Live Nation, ASM Global and NRG Stadium executives as defendants. Drake — who appeared on stage before the crush — is also named in another suit filed by attendee Kristian Paredes, per KRIS 6 News.

At the time of writing, over 8,000 people have also signed a Change.org petition to remove Scott from the Coachella 2022 lineup "due to Scott's own gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life." Scott reportedly continued performing for 30 minutes after fans began screaming for help, per a NY Post report.

Related | Fans Stampede to Astroworld Festival 2019

Over the past few years, Scott has been accused of inciting riots and extreme chaos at his concerts. Previously, he plead guilty to reckless conduct charges in connection to his performance at Lollapalooza 2015. He also plead guilty to disorderly conduct charges following a 2017 show in Rodgers, Arkansas, just weeks before a fan was partially paralyzed after being allegedly pushed off a balcony at his NYC concert. Additionally, several fans were reportedly injured at Astroworld 2019.

A criminal investigation is currently being conducted by authorities, including homicide and narcotics divisions, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a statement. He went on to confirm that he briefly met with Scott and his head of security prior to the tragedy and "expressed [his] concerns regarding public safety."

Over the weekend, Scott took to social media to write that he was "absolutely devastated by what took place," adding that his "prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival."

Meanwhile, partner Kylie Jenner echoed Scott's sentiments in her own statement, but insisted they had no idea what was happening in the crowd during Scott's performance. Jenner was criticized for posting images of the concert with an ambulance in the background.

The eight victims who were killed during the event ranged in age from 14 to 27. On Monday, Harris County officials identified them as Mirza Baig, 27; Rodolfo Peña, 23; Madison Dubiski, 23; Franco Patino, 21; Jacob Jurinek, 20; John Hilgert, 14; Axel Acosta Avila, 21; Brianna Rodriguez, 16.