Travis Barker is opening up about his recent health scare.

Last Tuesday, the musician was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after going to West Hills hospital for severe stomach cramps, which was later diagnosed as pancreatitis, a.k.a. an inflammation of the pancreas. As TMZ initially relayed, doctors believe Barker's condition was triggered by a colonoscopy performed the day before his hospitalization. And now Barker is talking about the experience himself for the first time in a new Instagram Story, per a new report via CNN.

"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great," the Blink-182 band member explained. "But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since."

Barker then went into further detail about the endoscopy, which entailed the removal of "a very small polyp" from "a very sensitive area." However, it turned out the procedure "unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube" and "resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis."

That said, Barker also talked about how "very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better," with wife Kourtney Kardashian later adding via her own Instagram Story that the couple were "touched and appreciative" of everyone's support.

"Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change," she said before thanking "God for healing my husband" and the medical professionals who took "such wonderful care" of Barker.

Read CNN's entire report here.