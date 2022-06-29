Travis Barker has been hospitalized.

According to TMZ, the musician and wife Kourtney Kardashian went to West Hills Hospital on Tuesday morning after Barker began experiencing an undisclosed health issue. It still remains unclear what exactly is the matter, though it appears to be quite serious, as West Hills doctors quickly determined that Barker needed to be rushed by ambulance to a medical facility with more resources. He is currently being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where Kardashian has remained by his side.

Not only that, but fans have been worrying over an ominous tweet that reads "God save me," which was sent by Barker at 10:45 am PST. And though that's also the name of the drummer's song with Machine Gun Kelly, the context has led to ample speculation about the severity of his illness, especially since it was seemingly made in the middle of his medical emergency. Additionally, Barker's 16-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, went on to ask fans for prayers shortly after her father was taken to Cedars-Sinai.

Barker's hospitalization comes just a few days after Kardashian revealed that she was battling COVID-19 for a second time, during which she claimed to have "starved the fever" and found relief by using an arsenal of products from her lifestyle and wellness brand, Poosh.

The timing of all the newlyweds' health issues also comes one month after their opulent and highly publicized nupitals in Portofino, Italy, which was attended by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Barker's children and close friends of the couple like Megan Fox and MGK. The wedding happened after a "practice run" in Las Vegas and an intimate beachfront ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, where they were legally married in front of a close group of their nearest and dearest.

Here's to hoping for Barker's speedy recovery. Read TMZ's full report here and see Barker's tweet below.

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022