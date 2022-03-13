Singer and actress Traci Braxton, who stars with her siblings in the reality television series Braxton Family Values, passed away on Saturday. She was 50 years old.

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci,” her sister, Grammy winner Toni Braxton, wrote in a post on Instagram. “Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.”

Her cause of death was not immediately made known through Toni's statement, but reports say that she had been battling esophageal cancer. Braxton continued, "Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever."

Aside from her seven-season stint on Braxton Family Values, Traci released two albums entitled Crash & Burn (2014) and On Earth (2018). These included her hit singles "Last Call" and "Broken Things." Her website also states that she spent a lot of her time doing social work for children with disabilities.