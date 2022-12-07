In the latest development in the criminal case against Tory Lanez over the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, the singer has been hit with a third felony charge of discharging a firearm “in a grossly negligent manner which could result in injury or death to a person.”

Prosecutors motioned to add the charge amid pre-trial processes. Previously listed charges include assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying an unregistered firearm in a vehicle, all of which stem from the July 2020 altercation in Hollywood Hills where Lanez was accused of having shot Megan several times in the foot. According to the amended criminal complaint, Lanez is alleged to have "personally inflicted great bodily injury upon” the rapper in the commission of the offense, demonstrating “great violence, great bodily harm, threat of great bodily harm, and other acts disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness, and callousness.”

The move comes shortly after a judge released Lanez from house arrest as jury selection got underway, but still upheld his $350,000 bond. According to Rolling Stone, the district attorney argued against the decision, claiming that Lanez had previously attempted to intimidate multiple witnesses, asking that at the very least he remain on ankle monitoring. The request was ultimately denied.

In an interview with Gayle King earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she was offered $1 million by Lanez in order to stay quiet. That same month, Lanez was rearrested for violating a protective order against Megan after he tweeted about her. A judge determined that Lanez had "continued to harass and intimidate" the "Butter" rapper, adding that he was to refrain from mentioning her on social media as part of his bail conditions.

Lanez is also accused of assaulting August Alsina this past September in Chicago, though it's unclear if he will face any criminal charges in relation to the incident.