Tory Lanez was rearrested after violating Megan Thee Stallion's protective order.

During a Tuesday hearing, Lanez — a.k.a. Daystar Peterson — was handcuffed in court after Judge David Herriford determined he'd “continued to harass and intimidate” Megan online and in the media. He was then remanded into custody with bail set at $350K. If released, will be barred from making any mention of Megan on social media.

According to TMZ, the judge made the ruling based on a February tweet in which Lanez wrote "Good dick had me fucking 2 best friends ... and I got caught ... that's what I apologized for ... it's sick how u Spun it tho," saying that Megan was the "U" in question.

Not only that, but Judge Herriford took into account a DJ Akademiks tweet from February, which falsely claimed "Tory Lanez DNA WAS NOT found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case." Prosecutors alleged Lanez fed the information to Akademiks while asking that his bail to be set at $5 million.

However, the rapper's attorney, Shawn Holley, argued Lanez didn't leak the false information to Akademiks given that the tweet was wrong. It was also noted that Akademicks quickly followed up with a correction about the sample from the gun actually being inconclusive about 15 minutes later.

This latest ruling stems from the ongoing felony assault case related to Lanez allegedly shooting Megan in the foot during an argument at a Hollywood Hills pool party in July 2020. Following the incident, Megan confirmed it was Lanez who shot her and claimed he tried to bribe her afterwards. She also accused him of getting his team to go to "these blogs lying and shit" prior to it being reported that Lanez's team may have been sending fake emails impersonating a representative from Megan's label, 300 Entertainment.

Lanez pled not guilty to all the charges in November 2020 and has continued to maintain his innocence since then. That said, a judge ruled in February 2021 that Lanez was not allowed to publicly comment on the case after going on an Instagram tirade about the charges. Lanez was also found to be in violation of his restraining order in August 2021 after performing the same night as Megan at Rolling Loud, at which time he was ordered to pay a bail of $250K, per Page Six.