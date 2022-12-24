Tory Lanez Found Guilty of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez has been found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

According to a report from the New York Times, a Los Angeles jury determined that the 30-year-old rapper shot and injured the "WAP" hitmaker while they were leaving Kylie Jenner's Hollywood Hills pool party in July 2020. Lanez was convicted on three separate felony counts, including assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He is now facing over 20 years in prison, with the possibility of being deported back to his native Canada.

Earlier this month, the Grammy winner testified that they were arguing in a car after Lanez accused Megan of lying to her friend, Kelsey Harris, about their sexual relationship. While trying to exit the vehicle, Lanez fired five rounds in her direction from the passenger side while shouting "dance, bitch." She also said he later tried to bribe her and Harris with a million dollars each in order to stay quiet.

Megan was subsequently taken to the hospital, where she had several bullet fragments removed from her feet. She initially told authorities that she had cut her feet on glass in an attempt to protect Lanez from a potential altercation amidst the heightened conversation surrounding police brutality. However, she later identified Lanez as her assailant during an Instagram Live before accusing him of getting his team to go "to these blogs lying and shit."

The headline-making case sparked a wider discussion about misogynoir after Lanez — who chose not to testify — accused Megan of lying on an album released two months after the shooting. But despite Megan always maintaining her truth, several prominent men in the hip-hop world appeared to back Lanez, with others online also accusing her of being a "snitch."

Megan was not present in court when the verdict was announced, though Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón commended her for speaking out, saying in a statement that she "showed incredible courage and vulnerability with your testimony despite repeated and grotesque attacks that you did not deserve."

He added, “Women, especially Black women, are afraid to report crimes like assault and sexual violence because they are too often not believed.”

It's not clear whether Lanez plans to appeal the ruling. In the meantime though, he's been remanded in custody. His sentencing hearing is set for January 27.

Read the New York Times' entire report on Lanez's conviction here.