Tommy Lee is finally explaining the (dubious) reason behind why he recently decided to share his dick with the entire world.

In case you missed it, the 59-year-old rock legend made headlines earlier this month after uploading a nude full frontal selfie of himself seemingly in the bathroom to both Instagram and Facebook, which was accompanied by a mischievous "ooooopppsss." And though it was eventually deleted, we all know that Lee is quite the open book, so it was only a matter of time until he publicly addressed the alleged social media "slip up."

On Monday, August 22, Mötley Crüe drummer was apparently playing a show in San Antonio, Texas when he told the audience that he was simply on a "motherfucking bender" at the time.

“A couple of weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a motherfucking bender, bro,” Lee said in footage of the moment that was posted across his social media accounts. “I got fucking sideways as fuck and got naked and posted pictures of my dick.”

But after he sobered up from his little bender, Lee supposedly had to qualify that he "usually" is a "titty man, so I like to see titties. But tonight is equal opportunity night." And so the rockstar went on to tell the crowd that "tonight I wanna see everyone’s dick!"

"C’mon boys, pull your shit out. Pull your fucking junk out. Let’s go,” he continued, before pointing towards one audience member, who looked "ready to pull his dick out."

"Show the whole world that motherfucking hot dog," Lee commanded. And to make things even more gross, he then went on to blame the ol' "ball and chain" when the flustered fan refused to pull his pants down, before exclaiming that he should "divorce" his wife in that case.

That said, Lee has never exactly been shy about his nether parts, seeing as how his infamous 1995 sex tape with then-wife Pamela Anderson was leaked by an unpaid electrician, which was recreated using an animatronic penis in Hulu's Pam & Tommy miniseries. Not to mention that one time he also tried to post a blurry dick pic in 2019, claiming that it was nothing more than an innocent Instagram filter.