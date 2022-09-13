Fashion
Polaroids From Tommy Hilfiger's Star-Studded Front Row
Story by Justin Moran / Photography by Andrew Tess
If there’s one thing The Factory owned, it was the art of wielding a spectacle — and not the type that’s premeditated or overly controlled, but a real show that allows chance and a small dose of chaos to help shape all the magic.
Outdoor shows during New York Fashion Week are always a gamble and Tommy Hilfiger took a risk this season that paid off for his comeback runway and massive tribute to the King of Pop Art, Andy Warhol. Despite the rain that sprinkled onto Brooklyn’s Skyline Drive-In, some of the week’s biggest names still filed in for a star-studded front row that would've made Warhol immediately lift his camera and click.
Kourtney Kardashian was there with husband Travis Barker, who closed out the production with a raging drum finale after model Alton Mason pulled him onto the runway. Of course, Kris Jenner watched fondly from her seat, near fellow momagers Lisa Rinna and Kate Moss, both of whom had their daughters Amelia and Lila cast in the lineup. Shawn Mendes also stopped through, looking fresh-faced and smiley after taking a break from touring.
Dubbed "Tommy Factory," the larger-than-life show delivered on excess and excitement, packing in several new initiatives and brand launches worn on NYC icons like Hari Nef, Julia Fox and Richie Shazam. Interview alum Bob Colacello even made a cameo in homage to Warhol's famed publication. The entire thing was simultaneously streamed on Roblox, continuing fashion's collective move into the metaverse.
Some looks were styled in head-to-toe logomania, remixing classic Americana dress codes for a new generation of Hilfiger consumers. Then, Richard Quinn's capsule answered to the club kids in-audience, with spiked leather jackets and sexy skin-tight bodysuits. Precious Lee carrying a whip elicited screams from the crowd, all huddled together under umbrellas and rain ponchos — a sight Warhol would've found fascinating.
Below, click through polaroids from Tommy Hilfiger's Fall 2022 show, shot on location by Andrew Tess and signed by all your favorites.
Photography: Andrew Tess