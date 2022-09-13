Polaroids From Tommy Hilfiger's Star-Studded Front Row

If there’s one thing The Factory owned, it was the art of wielding a spectacle — and not the type that’s premeditated or overly controlled, but a real show that allows chance and a small dose of chaos to help shape all the magic.

Outdoor shows during New York Fashion Week are always a gamble and Tommy Hilfiger took a risk this season that paid off for his comeback runway and massive tribute to the King of Pop Art, Andy Warhol. Despite the rain that sprinkled onto Brooklyn’s Skyline Drive-In, some of the week’s biggest names still filed in for a star-studded front row that would've made Warhol immediately lift his camera and click.

Dubbed "Tommy Factory," the larger-than-life show delivered on excess and excitement, packing in several new initiatives and brand launches worn on NYC icons like Hari Nef, Julia Fox and Richie Shazam. Interview alum Bob Colacello even made a cameo in homage to Warhol's famed publication. The entire thing was simultaneously streamed on Roblox, continuing fashion's collective move into the metaverse.

Some looks were styled in head-to-toe logomania, remixing classic Americana dress codes for a new generation of Hilfiger consumers. Then, Richard Quinn's capsule answered to the club kids in-audience, with spiked leather jackets and sexy skin-tight bodysuits. Precious Lee carrying a whip elicited screams from the crowd, all huddled together under umbrellas and rain ponchos — a sight Warhol would've found fascinating.