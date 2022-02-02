Tommy Dorfman and her husband have split up.

According to court documents obtained by People, Peter Zurkuhlen filed for divorce from the 13 Reasons Why star on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The couple, who initially met in 2005, have been married for five years after tying the knot back in November 2016.

Last July, Dorfman came out as a trans woman in an interview with TIME, where she spoke to novelist Torrey Peters about "privately identifying and living as a woman" for a year and how transitioning "redefined" the dynamics of her relationship with Zurkuhlen.

“Personally, it’s wild to be 29 and going through puberty again. Some days I feel like I’m 14. As a result of that shift, the types of romantic partnerships I seek out are different,” the actress said at the time. "I was in a nine-year relationship in which I was thought of as a more male-bodied person, with a gay man."

Dorfman went on to add that while she loves Zurkuhlen "so much," she was also starting to learn more about "what I’m interested in" and how it's "not necessarily reflected in a gay man."

She continued, "So we’ve had incredible conversations to redefine our relationship as friends. Transitioning has been liberating and clarifying."

Dorfman and Zurkuhlen have yet to publicly comment.