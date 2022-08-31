Do you think you have what it takes to be the star of Tommy Dorfman's new movie?

The 13 Reasons Why star is making her way behind the camera for the first time to direct an adaptation of Mason Deaver's YA novel, I Wish You All The Best. The book tells the tale of a nonbinary teenager who is kicked out of their house and forced to move in with their older sister after coming out to their parents. As they try to adjust to life at their new school, they form a special friendship with a fellow student.

It's LGBTQ+ love and heartache at its smartest and funniest, and it's time to take that tale to the big screen.

In an Instagram video, Dorfman announced an open casting call in collaboration with Atomic Honey Casting as they search for the star to play the movie's lead role, Benjamin DeBacker.

Dorfman specified that she is looking for a 17-year-old nonbinary teenager to play the role of Ben. The best part is there's no further criteria, so all those interested are encouraged to apply!

In addition to this exciting news of pivoting to directing, Dorfman also recently announced that she's engaged to her girlfriend! It's been an exciting year for Dorfman, and we are excited to see how I Wish You All The Best unfolds on the big screen.