Tom Holland is finally addressing the chatter surrounding his rumored new house.

Earlier this month, the Mirror claimed the actor and girlfriend Zendaya had reached a big relationship milestone by purchasing a £3 million pad in South London. And though the couple have always kept pretty mum about their relationship, this latest piece of gossip was apparently so crazy that Holland himself had to respond.

During a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Holland was asked by hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest about the "news," which elicited a look of extreme confusion from the actor.

“I’ve had so many people call me up because apparently, I bought a new house in South London," he said, adding that the rumor was "completely false."

“I didn’t buy a new house," Holland reiterated again, before joking, "I’m like, ‘Wow, what a surprise, I wonder when I’ll get the keys.'” However, he also went on to exclaim that he had no idea where the rumor started.

What we do know though is that Holland and Zendaya have been the subject of relationship rumors after meeting in 2017 as co-stars on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which was definitively confirmed last year when they were spotted kissing in a car while stopped at red light. Since then, they've gone to be photographed holding hands, visiting Holland's folks in England and attending a recent New York Rangers game, where they both wore jerseys featuring each other's names on the back.

Watch his interview below.