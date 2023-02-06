Tom Brady Enters His Thirst Trap Era

Tom Brady is trading in his jockstrap for something with a little more padding. In a cheeky quote tweet to the underwear brand Brady, the ex-football player promised in June 2022 to recreate their campaign photos if his tweet received 40,000 likes.

The challenge was issued just as speculations about Brady's marriage to Giselle Bundchen swirled. Following their official divorce in October 2022, Brady is putting himself — and his Brady briefs — back out there.

The former NFL star shared a screenshot to his Instagram story of the original Twitter exchange with Brady Brand underwear along with the caption “how it started” followed by a vacation snap of him in a tasteful pair of Brady Briefs, captioned “did I do this right” and tags for his former teammates Robert Gronkowsi and Julian Edelman, both of whom egged him into making the bet.

Brady, who just entered retirement and bachelordom, is finding creative ways to spend his newfound freedom and even more creative hand placements.

This newfound foray was well-received by fans.

Tom Brady thirst traps have made it onto the 2023 bingo card. If you were hedging your bets on Tom Brady joining Fox Sports, your number won't be called until 2024. Newly retired Brady will be taking some much-needed time off, announcing that his work as a sports broadcaster for Fox Sports won't start until the fall of 2024.

Explaining the decision on Fox Sports 1's "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Brady shared that his biggest motivator is never letting people down. "I think when people really bet on me; one thing about my career — whether it's when I was drafted with the Patriots or signing in free agency with the Bucs — I want to be fully committed and I never wanted to let people down. I think my biggest motivator was that," said Brady.

Thirst trap Tom did not disappoint. Brady may be in retirement, but his body doesn't quit.