Todrick Hall has been accused of "slut-shaming" other people while defending Taylor Swift.

Earlier this week, Swift — who's long rebuked the double standard-filled scrutiny of her dating life — called out Netflix's Ginny & Georgia for making a "lazy, deeply sexist joke" about a character going "through men faster than Taylor Swift."

"How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY," Swift wrote before taking past collaborator Netflix to task, "After Miss Americana this outfit doesn't look cute on you."

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

In the wake of her tweet, Hall also went to bat for his close friend on Twitter, writing in a string of posts that writers and networks should be held "accountable for treating humans like humans and not allowing them to use someone's personal life as the butt of a joke." That said, he was soon accused of slut-shaming himself after writing, "I can think of quite a few pop stars who run through men/women like it's cardio and no one mentions their names. The double standards are ridiculous."

.@Todrick speaks out against Netflix’s Ginny and Georgia after the show made a sexist reference to Taylor Swift:



“Let’s make holding people, writers, networks accountable for treating humans like humans and not allowing them to use someone’s personal life as the butt of a joke.” pic.twitter.com/zF15IhyF9F — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 2, 2021

"Supporting his friend by throwing sexist jabs? Happy Women's History Month I guess," as one person wrote, while another added, "The irony of speaking on slut shaming when he does the same."



"Todrick Hall: 'stop slut-shaming my best friend,'" a third critic wrote. "Also Todrick Hall: *slut shames other women to defend said best friend.'"

Supporting his friend by throwing sexist jabs? Happy Women’s History Month I guess — ᴊᴇʟᴀ➴ (@jelevision) March 3, 2021

the irony of him speaking on slut shaming when he does the same pic.twitter.com/Ixf9weE6tD — not lindsay lohan (@drugproblem) March 2, 2021

Todrick Hall: “stop slut-shaming my best friend😠”



Also Todrick Hall: *slut shames other women to defend said best friend” pic.twitter.com/hLt1Rsz6Pl — michael is in trouble. (@meimmichael) March 2, 2021

“slvt shaming is only bad when it happened to my friend 🤪” girl it’s giving hypocrite pic.twitter.com/FxfKiLN8wo — jack - fan account ♕ ❀ (@arianagrrrandde) March 2, 2021

Meanwhile, others argued that Hall was being selective with his feminism, with a few bringing up his past comments about Kim Kardashian's leaked sex tape during her highly publicized feud with Swift.

"Where was the women empowerment/feminism here?," a critic said alongside a screenshot of Hall's Instagram Story, which reads, "after your Ray J video and publicly documenting every crevice of your vagina...I HIGHLY doubt that you're embarrassed NOW to respond to this."

"Or is it just for Taylor Swift?," they continued. "Hypocrisy at its finest."

Another person added, "Todrick slut-shamed Kim Kardashian for that Ray J video but is now giving us lectures on sexism, misogyny and double standards against women. A 35 year old man?!!?"

Where was the women empowerment/feminism here? Or is it just for Taylor Swift? Hypocrisy at its finest. pic.twitter.com/y8GvuD3wU8 — bilal 🧞 (@KatysPrism) March 2, 2021

Todrick slut-shamed Kim Kardashian for that Ray J video but is now giving us lectures on sexism, misogyny and double standards against women. A 35 year old man?!!? pic.twitter.com/cqW7fFrzfN — lewis (@bIondedthot) March 2, 2021

Not only that, but Hall was also criticized for his silence in instances "when Black women are slut-shamed," with some also alluding to the racist attacks aimed at Ginny & Georgia's Antonia Gentry as a result of the joke.

Todrick Hall when black women are slut-shamed. pic.twitter.com/rD20Rq4tpR — 🧞‍♂️ (@AscendedKee) March 2, 2021

Todrick Hall whenever Black women are unjustly attacked: pic.twitter.com/fYC4w9cVHz — Black Fat Queer (@FlamingFatQueer) March 3, 2021

Hall has yet to publicly address the backlash, but appears to have deleted most of his Twitter thread.