When Todrick Hall lost in the finale of Celebrity Big Brother last month, it wasn’t a huge surprise. The actor and YouTube personality played a cutthroat game which in the end, ruined his chances at victory. His former allies voted against him in the finale — after finally getting the full scope of his gameplay — and while he was obviously disappointed by the turn of events, he'd been pretty much silent on social media. That was, until Saturday, when he opened up for the first time since the show, sharing a long post on Instagram about Celebrity Big Brother, his mental health and his new tour.

“I haven’t avoided press because I’m afraid to comment on my experience on big brother, but more to protect myself and my mental health to make sure I could actually get my show on stage and fulfill my obligations to my fans and my PAID employees,” he wrote, adding that he doesn’t feel the need to prove himself to people who aren’t supporting him anyway.

“Thanks to everyone who watched and supported me in the bb house,” he continued. “It was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done, but I’m glad I did it. I am a human being, a real one... I’m not always nice, not always kind nor have I ever claimed to be. I’m very flawed, I’m a work in progress, but that’s the beauty of being human. I have made a ton of mistakes in my life and I will continue to make mistakes, some publicly and some privately.”

His message continued to be a beacon of love for his fans, especially those who have stood by him over the years and through Celebrity Big Brother. With the intensity of his gameplay, he received no shortage of criticism both in the house and from the general public, which is no doubt difficult to handle at times. And while he’s refrained from speaking much about his time in the house, he did say he’ll address things “in my own way and in my own time.”

Though Hall was a frontrunner for much of this season of Celebrity Big Brother, Miesha Tate ended up winning it all with a final vote of 7-1. Following the show, Hall canceled press interviews, which many thought was to avoid further backlash over the way he played the game. Hall is now saying otherwise, though his Instagram did imply that he might drop a tidbit or two about Big Brother into his upcoming tour stops.