Rising singer and lyricist Tkay Maidza is the queen of the gym in the new music video for "24k," out now. The visual for the track, that appears on her latest project, Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2, is a fast-moving showcase of smooth dancing, flashing lights and fierce looks by Berlin-based brand — and PAPER favorite — Namilia.

Nobody has fun like Maidza, who has toured with the likes of Mark Ronson, Charli XCX, Rita Ora, RL Grime, Years and Years, and Troye Sivan. In her Nicholas Muecke-directed "24k" video, she sways around floors while surrounded by her effortlessly cool crew. She hops into a boxing ring at one point and even gets on a motorcycle at another, smiling as she repeats the lyric, "Mind your own business."

"I shot around various gyms in my hometown Adelaide wearing couture Namilia," Maidza tells PAPER, adding that "'24k' is about wanting to maintain peace in a world so focused on gossip," she says. "So many people waste time focusing on unimportant details or trying to be a part of a journey that isn't theirs. They should mind their own business."

Maidza released the Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2 EP in August. The project, which features JPEGMAFIA and Kari Faux, is the second in a planned trilogy.

Check out Tkay Maidza's new "24k" video up above and stream Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2, below.