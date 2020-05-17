The legacy of Timothée Chalamet's high school statistics teacher lives on.
On Saturday, the Dune actor joined Rethink Together Forum's online #GraduateTogether event to congratulate the Class of 2020. Among other guests were Barack Obama, LeBron James, Bad Bunny, H.E.R., Alicia Keys, and more. But the most important person to make a cameo (sort of) was Ms. Lawton.
Timmy, who thanked the educators who helped seniors on their school journey, also gave a shoutout to three of his teachers at New York's LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. "Mr. Lobenhofer, Ms. Faison...and Ms. Lawton," the Oscar-nominated actor said. "Thank you for your valiant efforts to teach me the art of statistics."
This, of course, prompted fans to dig-up his now-famous statistics rap video dedicated to Ms. Lawton.
Timmy created the video as his hip-hop high school alter ego "Timmy T." as a project for Ms. Lawton's class. And, if you haven't seen it yet — it's absolute gold. "Let's do a problem, let us see, the probability you see me on TV," he raps in the video. "One-zero-zero-zero trillion percent." But look at where he is now.
Watch the full statistics rap video from Timmy T. below, and enjoy.
