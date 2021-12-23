Three cheers for holiday philanthropy: Timothée Chalamet announced this week that he’s collaborated with Haider Ackermann to create a special hoodie for charity. This project been a long time coming for Chalamet, who's known to be a fan of the French designer’s work.

In an Instagram post, the 25-year-old Dune actor — and growing style icon — described how their release is motivated by the Taliban takeover in Kabul.

“So for a couple of years now Haider Ackermann and I have been wanting to make something,” he wrote. “Together, in August, we were horrified to learn of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and decided to design a hoodie where 100% of the proceeds will go to @afghanistanlibre: a relief organization with boots on the ground that fights to safeguard women’s and children’s rights."

He concluded, "As those atrocities continue to spread, we should amplify the voices of those silent soldiers.”

The website further explains how “This sweatshirt has been created to support Afghanistan Libre — A NGO devoted to fighting for the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan where they are being reduced to silence and stripped of their freedom and education,” it says. “By ordering a sweatshirt you are donating to this great cause and its vital work."



The duo’s new hoodie comes in white and has splattered blue paint on the front to accompany the words "silent soldier” at the top, in green, and a person’s eyes printed in a paint motif. The words "Afghanistan Libre" can also be found embroidered on the sleeve.

If you want to get your hands on one, get ready to shell out $198. It’s worth it to help out an extremely important cause.