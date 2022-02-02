TikTok is kicking off Black History Month by highlighting the Black creators pushing pop culture forward. The platform has revealed its second annual Black TikTok Trailblazer List to pay homage to all the creators that post everything from hilarious content to culture-defining examinations of music and are shaping the TikTokscape.

The platform’s list features 12 Black TikTokers that have become, or are on their way to becoming, household names. Coming in at #12 is @themomtrotter, who has traveled to over 36 countries and shares content centered on parenting and her lifestyle. #11 is @thesweetimpact, who’s become extremely popular for being a fantastic cake artist and breaks down his cake-making process.

At #10 is @sambafilms, who shares a love of cinematography through highly polished TikToks with some serious visual storytelling. #9 on the list is @megagonefree, a singer who uses her platform to spread a positive message through soulful melodies. Then #8 on the list is dancer @keke.janajah, who you probably know from creating Megan Thee Stallion’s iconic “Savage” dance.

At #7 is @imamrollwithit, a TikToker who shares educational content as a creator with a disability. Coming in at #6 is @cultureunfiltered, an account ran by writer Masani Musa where she talks about the latest and greatest happenings in pop music. At #5, you’ll find @grace_africa, a nurse who hilariously shares her best impersonations.

Next up is @emmanuelduverneau, a creator whose account is centered on cooking and dancing. Coming in at #3 is @yeahitsak, who’s become popular across TikTok for his rap videos. And at #2 is @tonyweaverjr, who frequently shares his love for anime and, finally, at #1 is @artbydemarcusshawn, whose comedy videos on the platform continuously go viral.

In addition to this new list, TikTok is rolling out some other initiatives for Black History Month. It's introducing new creative stickers to share stories with under the hashtag #BlackTikTok and is also launching special guest playlists set to feature artists like Victoria Monet, Timbaland, Aluna and more.