Just when you thought you had heard the last of Tiger King, the massively popular Netflix docuseries that became our collective obsession through those first few months of lockdown is making a comeback with a brand new season.

"Everybody from the zoo is out there making money, and I'm paying the price for every one of them people," Joe Exotic is heard saying in the trailer. In addition to touching on some of the previously mentioned developments such as the Presidential pardon plea, the new season goes more in depth into the disappearance of Carole Baskin's first husband, the ongoing feud between Joe and Jeff Lowe and even introduces us to a new private zoo owner that is armed to the teeth and appears to be even crazier than anyone we've seen before.

A vocal critic of the original series, Carole Baskin has already voiced her displeasure with the upcoming sequel, "I think there's a Mark Twain quote about a lie making its way around the world faster than the truth can get its pants on, and that's true because people just love a good lie."

Tiger King 2 is set to premiere November 17 on Netflix.