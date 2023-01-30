A Tiffany and Nike Collab Is Happening

The latest Tiffany & Co. crossover sees the jeweler enter the sneaker world thanks to Nike.

On Sunday, the two brands teased an upcoming collaboration of sorts on their Instagram channels with a photo of a show box in Tiffany's signature blue shade featuring the Nike swoosh logo. The caption read "A Legendary Pair" and "Coming Soon."

No further details were released, but on Tiffany's website there's a sign-up link for email and text updates. The teaser confirms weeks of rumors about the potential collab after photos of a black sneaker featuring the Nike logo in Tiffany Blue began circulating online.

Sneaker news site Sole Retriever posted last week images of an Air Force 1 Low "1837" with the Tiffany Blue Swoosh and suggested that special packaging and exclusive accessories will be included with the pair all for a rumored $400.

The teasers were also posted by Tiffany's executive vice president of product and communications Alexandre Arnault (the mastermind behind that Beyoncé and Jay-Z campaign) and Tiffany's creative director Ruba Abu-Nimah.