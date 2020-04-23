Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Culture
Politics
Subscribe
Famous People

'Too Hot To Handle' Star Francesca Reportedly Dated Diplo

Sandra Song
2h

Too Hot To Handle's Francesca Farago may be currently booed up with co-star Harry Jowsey, but that hasn't stopped people from delving into her dating history — and one of the more surprising findings involves an alleged celebrity ex.

According to The Sun, Francesca reportedly shares a romantic past with Diplo. And while neither of Francesca nor Diplo have publicly confirmed the relationship rumor, the outlet claims that the two met "several years ago" after sharing a DJ booth together.

Related | Too Hot To Handle Was Inspired By a Seinfeld Masturbation Contest

Not only that, but the tabloid goes on to report that Francesca previously "admitted she has the name of an important ex lover tattooed on the inside of her mouth," before saying that "there's a high chance" it's Diplo — something savvy online sleuthers believe can be seen in a photo from December 2016.

That said, given the angle, we're not entirely convinced it says "Diplo" — or, the DJ's real name, "Thomas" — but in case you're curious, check out the pic, below.

View this post on Instagram

@613tomo tonight 👉🏼👄

A post shared by TOO HOT TO HANDLE (@francescafarago) on

Photos via Getty / Netflix

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like