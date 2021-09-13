Showing in New York for the first time in four years, Thom Browne skipped his usual Paris jaunt to support his home base and his partner Andrew Bolton's Met exhibit celebrating American fashion. What we didn't expect was to leave in tears, which many show-goers admitted to afterwards.

Perhaps it was the 9/11 moment of silence which kicked things off, or the stunning floral human statues that graced each corner, or the cinematic orchestra soundtrack that sounded like something straight off a fairytale. Or maybe it was the models (more like otherwordly characters) holding hands and being in awe of the magical garden that surrounded the set.

Whatever the reason, it was an emotional experience supplemented by a long, grueling week of back-to-back shows, which made Browne's escapist wonderland all the more poignant. The emotions were exacerbated after a series of models in somber gray looks gave way to an abundance of colors, a rainbow effect that many are not used to seeing from the designer.

You had Rosalia, Hailee Steinfeld, Troye Sivan and Maisie Williams take in the spectacle of it all as well while clad in Browne's signature shrunken tailoring. With each season, the Thom Browne universe becomes even more crystallized — this show had animal mascot greeters and masked penny farthing bikers waving hello to guests — making the suits just one part of the brand's design vocabulary.