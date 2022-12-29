Theophilus London Reported Missing By Family

Theophilus London has been reported missing by his family.

According to Pitchfork, the "Humdrum Town" rapper hasn't been in contact with family and friends since this past July in Los Angeles, leading his loved ones to file an official missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday, December 27. An LAPD spokesperson also confirmed to local news station KTLA on Wednesday that they had received the report.

Additionally, the outlet noted that London last posted to social media in July, despite being a "prolific" poster prior to his disappearance.

"Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts," the Secretly Group said in a statement before adding that "they are now seeking the public's help with any information as to London's whereabouts." The label then went on to add a description of the musician, relaying that he is "35 years old, Black, 6'2", 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes" and asking that any tips or information "regarding his whereabouts or well-being" be sent to the LAPD or his cousin, Mikhail Noel, via his Instagram account @iamdjkellz.

Not only that, but the Secretly Group also shared a brief message from London's father, Lary Moses London, who said, "Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you."

He continued, "Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”

The Brooklyn-raised musician was born in Trinidad and Tobago and is best known for his collaborations with Tame Impala and Kanye West, whose track "All Day" earned London a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance with Paul McCarney in 2016.

You can read the Secretly Group's entire statement on Pitchfork's website here.