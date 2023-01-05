Rapper Theophilus London has been found according to a relative.

The American musician had been missing for months according to a report filed by his family on December 28. While his family reportedly had no contact with him since July, an anonymous source told authorities they spotted London in Los Angeles' Skid Row area in October, narrowing the length of his disappearance. London also concerned fans when he stopped posting on social media the same month his family lost contact with him.

The musician's cousin, Mikhail Noel, announced on Wednesday night that London has been found. The exciting news comes a little over a day after an updated graphic was made to raise awareness. "We have found Theo," Noel's post reads. "He is safe and well, at this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!"

The caption also says, "It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!!" Since the news broke, thousands began sharing condolences and initiating search and awareness efforts through social media.

In the late '00s and early '10s, London became one of New York's most exciting artists, earning collaborations with the likes of TV on the Radio's Dave Sitek, Solange Knowles and more. After breaking into the fashion industry, London also formed a close relationship with Kanye West who eventually went on to executive produce his second album, Vibes, in 2014. London was featured on West's song "All Day" in 2015.

Most recently, London released Bebey in 2020 featuring collaborations with Raekwon, Lil Yachty and Kevin Parker of Tame Impala.