Massive news for the XO Crew, as The Weeknd announced his long-awaited After Hours Til Dawn Tour is coming to North America this summer. Better yet, everyone's favorite rapper and internet girlie, Doja Cat, is set to join.

The Weeknd's upcoming stadium tour will support the singer's latest album release, Dawn FM, as well 2020's After Hours, which he wasn’t able to promote because of COVID-19.

After Hours Til Dawn Tour also marks the launch of The Weeknd's XO Humanitarian Fund, in partnership with United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP), where $1 from each ticket sold will contribute to its efforts to fight global hunger. Kicking off the contributions, The Weeknd will personally give $500,000 to the fund, alongside the World Food Program USA's whopping $1 million donation. The Fund was established to offer critical food assistance to communities on the brink of starvation, in countries like Ethiopia, Madagascar and Yemen.

“The Weeknd is not just lighting up the lives of his millions of fans – he is also shining a spotlight on the suffering of the millions threatened by famine," WFP Executive Director David Beasley said in a statement. "The XO Humanitarian Fund, Powered by World Food Programme, is a new dawn in the struggle to end global hunger and WFP is proud to partner with Abel to save lives. He is truly an inspiration to the next generation of humanitarians.”

The Toronto-native will kick off the tour in, of course, his Canadian hometown on July 8 and conclude in Los Angeles two months later. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, March 10.

Photo via Getty/ Mike Ehrmann

