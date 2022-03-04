Care
Fight Global Hunger With a Ticket to The Weekend's Next Tour
by Anna Montagner
Massive news for the XO Crew, as The Weeknd announced his long-awaited After Hours Til Dawn Tour is coming to North America this summer. Better yet, everyone's favorite rapper and internet girlie, Doja Cat, is set to join.
The Weeknd's upcoming stadium tour will support the singer's latest album release, Dawn FM, as well 2020's After Hours, which he wasn’t able to promote because of COVID-19.
After Hours Til Dawn Tour also marks the launch of The Weeknd's XO Humanitarian Fund, in partnership with United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP), where $1 from each ticket sold will contribute to its efforts to fight global hunger. Kicking off the contributions, The Weeknd will personally give $500,000 to the fund, alongside the World Food Program USA's whopping $1 million donation. The Fund was established to offer critical food assistance to communities on the brink of starvation, in countries like Ethiopia, Madagascar and Yemen.
“The Weeknd is not just lighting up the lives of his millions of fans – he is also shining a spotlight on the suffering of the millions threatened by famine," WFP Executive Director David Beasley said in a statement. "The XO Humanitarian Fund, Powered by World Food Programme, is a new dawn in the struggle to end global hunger and WFP is proud to partner with Abel to save lives. He is truly an inspiration to the next generation of humanitarians.”
The Toronto-native will kick off the tour in, of course, his Canadian hometown on July 8 and conclude in Los Angeles two months later. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, March 10.
Photo via Getty/ Mike Ehrmann
Barbie Ferreira is addressing her rumored feud with Sam Levinson.
Throughout Euphoria's second season, fans have been wondering why Ferreira's character, Kat Hernandez, didn't appear as often as they thought she would, especially since her storyline was a main focus of the show's first season. And though the star previously said that "Kat’s journey this season is a little more internal and a little mysterious," rumors of a fight between Levinson and Ferreira over her character's storyline began to circulate online, with many alleging that her scenes were cut as result.
Adding fuel to flames was a report from DeuxMoi where an anonymous source claimed that many actors on set were "not vibing" with Levinson's vision. This was especially true for Ferreira, the source said, as she supposedly walked off set — perhaps multiple times — after they argued, which allegedly led to Levinson cutting "a lot of her lines" and Ferreira not showing up to the season 2 premiere.
Now though, Ferreira has broken her silence on the situation in a new interview with Insider, saying the rumors have almost taken on a "life of their own."
"What's interesting about this season is there are so many more eyes on it that even the news cycle has been so interesting to see," the actress said. "I've seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue and some of it's kind of like mundane little things."
However, Ferreira seemed to understand why the rumor spread, seeing as how she went on to say that "the fans are really passionate" because the show has "really impacted so many people."
"Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they're not rooted in the truth, but it's OK because I know it's just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it," she continued. "So, I'll take it. I'll take the good and the bad."
Granted, Ferreira isn't the only person on Euphoria who may have butted heads with Levinson, as Algee Smith — who plays McKay on the show — also told the Daily Beast that he was confused about his character's storyline and lack of screen time, adding that those were questions "we have to ask our creator." Not only that, but the publication reported in a separate story that several background actors and crew members described the work environment as toxic, which was supposedly brought up to the SAG-AFTRA actors' guild.
In response, HBO issued a statement refuting the claims, saying that there were "never any formal complaints and that the "well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority." Levinson, however, has yet to comment.
Photo via Getty / Jared Siskin / Patrick McMullan
When Pete Davidson, AKA Chad, rocketed off to space with Elon Musk last year, he probably didn’t think it could happen outside of the SNL soundstage. But after Davidson and girlfriend Kim Kardashian were seen at Jeff Bezos’ mega mansion for dinner this week, the comedian's return to the ether is looking more and more likely.
“He got on really well with Jeff when they met,” Page Six reports. “They haven’t signed a contract yet, but it looks like it’s going to happen. The details are being finalized.” Sources reveal that the trip should take place later this year and hopefully this time won’t see Chad sacrificing himself for the mission.
If the opportunity pans out, leaving earth might just be Davidson's saving grace, considering Kardashian's ex-husband Ye is certainly on his own mission to destroy the Staten Island native — going so far as to decapitate Davidson in his video for "Eazy."
Musk's Blue Origin flights launched last year, with its first passengers including Musk, his brother Mark, 18-year-old Oliver Daeman and space pioneer Wally Funk. William Shatner joined the next mission up, up and away with a box of Star Trek toys. By now, the operation should have worked out all its kinks and Davidson can find a safe space in outerspace without worry.
Bezos definitely makes interesting choices in prospective cadets, but let’s hope that this next journey brings Pete home in one piece, right into the waiting arms of Kim Kardashian.
Photo via Getty/ Rosalind O'Connor/ NBC/ NBCU Photo Bank