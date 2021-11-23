The Weeknd isn't leaving the blinding lights of Hollywood anytime soon. The singer has a new series coming to HBO about the music industry that he's co-created and starring in.

Introducing The Idol, a six-episode drama series that's been in development since the summer with a logline that The Weeknd definitely has to be close to: "The Idol, set against the backdrop of the music industry, centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol."

In a press release, HBO's Executive Vice President Francesca Orsi explained how the show came about. "When the multi-talented Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye, Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson brought us The Idol, it was clear their subversive, revelatory take on the cult of the music industry was unlike anything HBO had ever done before," she said.

"Shortly after, the brilliant duo of Joe Epstein and Amy Seimetz joined forces with the rest of the team, and this dream became a reality," she continued.

The Idol was co-created by Sam Levinson of HBO's Euphoria. The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp are set to star, as well as Troye Sivan, Steve Zissis and Suzanna Son as series regulars. Recurring actors are Melanie Liburd, Anna Heche, Nico Hiraga, Tunde Adebimpe and others.

This is a big move for The Weeknd, whose only other acting credit (outside of his wild music videos) came from 2019's Uncut Gems where he played a younger version of himself.

Further details for The Idol haven't arrived yet. There's no release date, but the director for each episode of the series is here: Amy Seimetz, who has credits for The Girlfriend Experience, She Dies Tomorrow and Atlanta.