Thousands of fans of The Weeknd left the singer's Los Angeles concert disappointed when he cancelled the show early after losing his voice.

Performing at a sold-out show SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, The Weeknd, whose given name is Abel Tesfaye, had only gotten through three tracks before he realized he couldn't go on. According to Pitchfork, the singer was performing his hit "Can't Feel My Face" when he informed the audibly surprised audience that the show would be ending.

Related | The Weeknd Has a New Show Coming to HBO

“I want to personally apologize to the audience — I don’t know what happened when I screamed, but I just lost my voice," The Weeknd told the crowd. "This is killing me. I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now.”

The concert was the second of two shows The Weeknd had in LA as part of his current After Hours til Dawn tour, supporting his recent albums After Hours and Dawn FM. The tour has had more than one hiccup: originally scheduled for 2020, it was delayed until 2021, and delayed again until 2022.

"My voice went out during the first song and I'm devastated," he later tweeted. "Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I'll make it up to you with a new date."

The Weeknd is expected to continue the global tour with stops in Europe, New Zealand, and Africa. It's been a busy year for the singer, who is also starring in a new HBO scripted series The Idol that he is also created and co-wrote with Euphoria producer Sam Levinson.