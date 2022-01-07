So, are The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie really an item? His new album, Dawn FM, may suggest it so.

It’s been rumored for some time that The Weeknd and Jolie were potentially dating after a couple of key sightings together, but no one ever had any definitive proof. On Dawn FM, The Weeknd doesn’t actually name the actress, but he does suggest that he’s dating one — which, of course, has people talking.

The track that makes the reveal is “Here We Go…Again,” where the mystery relationship and its sex life are explored. “My new girl, she’s a movie star,” he sings. “I loved her right/ Make her scream like Neve Campbell.” He continues on, adding that her laugh cures his “depressing thoughts” before bragging again, and again, that she’s "a movie star."

Last summer, The Weeknd and Jolie first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted leaving Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. At the time, a source reportedly revealed that the “date” was probably related to business. “They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date],” they said. “He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.”

Then, less than two weeks later, the two were spotted at a private concert for Mustafa. And then a few months later, they were spotted at Giorgio Baldi again.