Calling all devotees of The Row! You can now dress your kids in the same brand you salivate over: with sizes ranging from 2-10 years old, the whole family will be ready to flex their taste for peak luxury.

The colorful debut capsule is a departure from the beige and basics that are normally associated with the brand. Mary-Kate Olsen said that conversations with children were vital during the designing process. "They were very vocal and opinionated about what they liked and didn't like," she told W Magazine. "We loved listening to their free minds."

Starting off the first of many collections to come are Italian cashmere pants, crewnecks, belted cardigans, hats, and miniature versions of the velvet slip-ons based on Venetian gondolier shoes. Created without zippers, buttons, laces, or any other nuances that can hinder wearability, the brand also decided to forgo labeling the clothing a specific gender.

"Kids are the heart of creativity," added Ashley Olsen. "They should be able to pick and choose what they want to wear, no matter what."

This isn't the first time the duo have dabbled into kidswear. "Over the past 10 years, we've personalized cashmere onesie and blanket sets for our clients and friends who have had kids," said Mary-Kate. "We wanted to explore that in a bigger way." Indeed, mommy and me dressing will never be the same.

The collection will be available in stores and on their website. Proceeds are also being donated to charities in LA, NYC, and London to support children's health, education, and well-being.