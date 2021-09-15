Twenty years after the show first aired, The Proud Family is making a comeback with an absolutely packed lineup of guest stars that's almost as star-studded as the Met Gala red carpet. In honor of the original series' anniversary, Disney+ has announced the slate of appearances in the reboot, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

The voice cast is set to feature figures from across the fields of music, film, television, sports and more such as Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen.

Then there's James Pickens Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Glynn Turman, Lamorne Morris, Tina Knowles, Holly Robinson Peele, Al Roker, Gabby Douglas, Jane Lynch, Brenda Song, Laurie Hernandez, Bretman Rock and, if you can believe it, more.

Original series lead Kyla Pratt is set to reprise her roll as Penny along with other recurring cast members KeKe Palmer, Asante Blackk, rapper A Boogie, Raquel Lee Bolleau and Marcus T. Paulk.

Set a few years after the original series, the reboot will follow the adventures of Penny, a few years older now, her friends and larger than life family. Palmer, who plays a teen activist in the upcoming show, said of Louder and Prouder that "even though it was on a kids network, it still had the right amount of edge for it to be accessible to everybody."

he Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is set to premiere some time in 2022 with all of the seasons of the original Proud Family currently available to stream on Disney+.