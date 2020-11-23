One of Japan's Oldest Footwear Brands Debuts New NYC Flagship

Onitsuka Tiger — one of Japan's oldest shoe companies founded by former military officer Kihachiro Onitsuka in 1949 — is officially introducing its luxury boutique line, The Onitsuka, to New York's SoHo neighborhood with a flagship storefront. The new store, located at 127 Greene Street, marks Onitsuka Tiger's second pin in SoHo; however, this latest brick-and-mortar locale will exclusively carry the brand's high-end shoe range.

Footwear from The Onitsuka are a hybrid crossover between upscale dress shoes and the parent label's signature athletic styles. Each offering is constructed with Kobe leather, a textile known for exceptional "Made in Japan" quality, while the heel of the sole is armed with "αGEL Foam*," which serves to improve shock absorption for maximal comfort, and the outer shell is equipped with a shark sole design for durability. Along with the selection of contemporary sneakers, The Onitsuka also offers an assortment of leather accessories made from the same Kobe leather.

The Onitsuka shoes command a sharp, straightforward color palette of white, charcoal black, and red — the same tones that decorate the new storefront's interior. Brought to life by Bruce Mau Design, The Onitsuka's flagship reflects the line's design attributes with black furniture and red mirrored pillars accenting an illuminated white interior.

In celebration of the line extension's NYC debut, Onitsuka Tiger has partnered with the LISA Project — a New York-based non-profit highlighting a diverse group of artists in Lower Manhattan — to showcase exclusive artwork in integrated imagery for The Onitsuka.

The Onitsuka is open now at 127 Greene Street.