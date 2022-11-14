The Neighbourhood, the indie band best known for their 2012 hit "Sweater Weather," has parted ways with longtime drummer Brandon Fried following accusations that he groped The Marías frontwoman María Zardoya at a bar.

“I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by brandon fried, the drummer of the neighbourhood. It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced,” Zardoya wrote on her band's official Instagram story. “I felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body. @thenbhd y’all need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep.”

By the end of the day, The Neighbourhood took to their official social media channels to confirm that Fried has been fired, noting that they "have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women."

Following the accusations, another woman came forward with her own story in solidarity with Zardoya, alleging that Fried sexually assaulted her back in May. She posted a screenshot of Fried attempting to apologize to her over Instagram DM the next day, saying "sorry for being such a drunk guy last night".

Fried posted an apology directed toward Zardoya on his Instagram. "My actions are inexcusable and intolerable. They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become while under the influence," he wrote. "It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for."

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, contact RAINN via chat or phone at 800-656-4673 for support and resources.