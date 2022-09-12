D23 was a treat for Disney freaks and Marvel nerds alike, and amongst news of Inside Out 2, a Lion King prequel and more, one preview stood out: the live action remake of The Little Mermaid.

While the adaptation of the beloved classic has been known for quite some time, this is the first proper preview that shows a glimpse of R&B princess Halle Bailey in action as Ariel, the film's titular character.

The film looks absolutely gorgeous, capturing the underwater wonder of the original animated film. The trailer unravels to reveal it's part of the pivotal scene where Ariel swims around her collection of surface-world paraphernalia, yearning for a chance to join two-legged society. Bailey's heartwrenching rendition of "Part Of Your World" will send chills down your spine.

Not only is this an incredible feat in CGI and an even better opportunity for Bailey to continue dominating every avenue of entertainment alongside her sister, Chloe Bailey, but it also important representation as she enters the Disney canon as one of the few Black princesses. Despite some racist backlash for her casting, as some felt that it went against the original animated version (never mind the fact that mermaids aren't real in the first place), Bailey knows she's more than capable of taking on such an iconic role.

There's even an incredible TikTok trend of Black children reacting to the trailer, finally face to face with a character that looks like them. Warning: you might cry.

@livingwithlilac Leone’s blind reaction to the Little Mermaid Trailer #disney @Disney @halle

@mrshannonlanier #LittleLaniers #reaction to #thelittlemermaid #blackmermaid @hallebailey @disney THANK YOU 4 this. it means the #world to so many! #blackexcellence #fyp #fypシ #trending #viral #HalleBailey #littlemermaid #Disney

Witness the magic of The Little Mermaid for yourself below. The film is set to be released on May 26, 2023.