"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for June.

Ganni's First Williamsburg Store Photography: Christian Larsen

Almost two years after cool girl Danish label Ganni set up shop in NYC's SoHo neighborhood, the brand opened a second store in the city (and 6th overall in the US) across the river in Brooklyn — Williamsburg, to be precise. The location features many of the same elements and inviting energy of the founders Ditte and Nicolaj Reffstrup's home as well as some exclusive touches: Ganni teamed up with ceramicist and painter Didi Rojas on two site-specific works, and they also collaborated with designer Kim Nguyen of Nguyen Inc. on a limited-edition run of T-shirts available only at the Williamsburg shop. Ganni Williamsburg is now open at 113 North 7th St in Brooklyn, NY

Fecal Matter Show Off Converse's New Rick Owens Collab Courtesy of Converse

For the first time in Converse's history, the shoe brand is reimagining their classic Chuck Taylor — with fashion's favorite goth prince Rick Owens no less.The TURBODRK Chuck 70s are a union of Converse's timeless silhouette and Rick Owen's distinct edgy square-toed aesthetic. Debuting at the label's Fall 2021 show in Venice, the footwear is a refined, minimalist interpretation of the rubber sole. Premiered on the soles of social media's avant-garde baddies, Fecal Matter, the collaboration is a nostalgic ode to the punk rock generation Owen's strives to celebrate. "Wearing Chuck Taylors, you align yourself with a generation that was experimental," Owens said in a statement. "There is a confident dynamic to the subculture." The Converse x DRKSHDW TurboDrk Chuck 70 will be available July 27 from converse.com, RickOwens.eu, Rick Owens shops and select retailers.

Pandora Releases “Wearing Occasions” Campaign with Precious Lee and Evan Mock Courtesy of Pandora

Jewelry retailer Pandora has teamed up with an exciting set of muses for their newest "Wearing Occasions" campaign. Featuring Evan Mock, Precious Lee, Cici Xiang and other global faces, the campaign is meant to highlight global voices as the world starts to return to special occasions — with Pandora jewelry, of course. The collection features several shapes and silhouettes such as hoop earrings and delicate bracelets that embody the brand's craft and attention to detail. "The Wearing Occasions concept is a tool to become your own stylist, to be creative and create a unique look" says Pandora's VP Creative Directors, Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli. "There are endless possibilities to express yourself and your emotions, and to tell a story. You are free to be yourself."

Alexander McQueen's Spring 2022 Menswear Collection Photography: Paolo Roversi

With graphic prints and top-notch tailoring, Alexander McQueen Menswear Spring 2022 collection was inspired by heritage and poetry. The silhouettes and prints draw from the repertoire of English poet, painter and printmaker William Blake who was born in London in the mid 18th century. Standouts from the collection include technical outerwear, colorblocking and a cutting ready-to-wear ease that the brand has become known for. Also, slim boots and loafers are included throughout as well as sculptural jewelry made from antique silver and other found materials.

Fendi Launches Vanguard Award with The Juilliard School Courtesy of Fendi

Fendi has teamed up with the esteemed performing arts university The Juilliard School for the Fendi Vanguard Award. The nominees include young creatives, creators and entertainers that are redefining their specific craft. There have been four students selected from the Juilliard student body—one actor, one dancer, two musicians—to receive the award. Also, the two teamed up for virtual entrepreneurship symposiums to show young creatives how to blend the arts and commerce. "I'd never really thought about how one clothing item can make you feel like the next best thing. It's exciting to have that opportunity and to have another level of help through this award," says award recipient Adam Phan. "I'm excited to meet with the team at Fendi—to get to talk to people who are also striving for excellence in a completely different field than ours and hear about their opportunities and experiences."

Malone Souliers Releases Their First Collection of Sneakers Courtesy of Malone Souliers

Luxury footwear brand Malone Souliers has launched their first-ever sneakers — a pair of low-top styles inspired by 1960s sportswear. The release continues Creative Director Mary Alice Malone's vision of utilitarian footwear through classic silhouettes and subtle design details. The sneakers arrive in black, white, and grey colorways and are available in a range of nappa leathers. "Introducing sneakers is an exciting moment for our business, which has always championed a forward-thinking approach to comfort and aesthetics," says Malone. "It's been a wonderful opportunity to translate the details that make our shoes so special into casual styles that can be worn for almost any occasion, in any season." Available on malonesouliers.com.

Mike Tyson Stars in Fausto Puglisi's Debut Menswear Collection for Roberto Cavalli Courtesy of Roberto Cavalli

Inspired by our inner wild side, the Italian label pays homage to rock-n-roll chic with the debut of its first menswear collection for Spring 2022. Exuding the brand's signature opulence, animal print breezy button up shirts and distressed denim shirts are an ode to pop culture icons and rockers or days past. The collection revolves around society's notions of what masculinity is: assertive, bold, and unapologetic while remaining true to stylish aesthetics and a life of excess. "Tyson may not be your regular perfect hero, but he is a man who fell and got up more than once in his life," Creative Director Fausto Puglisi said. "Looking at all that he has survived to be where he is now, that takes true grit and resilience. To me that grit, resilience and personal sense of style embodies the core essence of Cavalli."

Burberry's TB Summer Monogram Takeover at the Goodtime Hotel Courtesy of Burberry

To celebrate the release of the British brand's newest monogram, Burberry has gone to the sunny shores of Miami Beach. Miami's latest It-spot, the Strawberry Moon dayclub at the Goodtime Hotel, has been transformed into a Burberry-filled world. Set in a deep cobalt and cool grey, the interlocking TB monogram envelops day beds, cabanas, and parasols throughout the tropical oasis. The effort marks one of Burberry's many outdoor campaigns promoting the monogram this summer. You can visit the TB Summer Monogram takeover at the goodtime hotel at 601 Washington Ave, Miami Beach.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Horizon Music Speaker Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

JBL speakers, step aside. There's a new accessory in town. Louis Vuitton launched one of their first technology accessories with the arrival of the New Horizon speaker, something you no doubt have seen on your Instagram feed over the past few days. Mirroring Nicolas Ghesquiere's Toupie leather handbag, the New Horizon speaker is a sleek take on the houses' modern silhouettes. The speaker is portable and synchronizes light flashes to the music. Beats Pill who?

The Louis Vuitton New Horizon speaker is available to purchase now online.



Calypso St. Barth Is Back And Better Than Ever Courtesy of Calypso St. Barth

Beloved resort wear label and lifestyle brand Calypso St. Barth is returning back to fashion, connecting directly with their consumers online. Founded originally in 1992, the New York-based line capitalized off fashion's love affair with escapism, transporting women to far out destinations through dreamy, tropical garments. Re-imagined in the 21st century, the brand's revamp emerges with sustainable swimwear, ready-to-wear, and evening style garments perfect for taking a luxurious trip abroad. The '60s and '70s golden era of travel inspires the label's collection, with bohemian francais prints and vibrant mod colors. The full relaunch is available on CalypsoStBarth.com and at Tenet in East Hampton and Southampton boutiques, respectively.

Amina Muaddi and Wolfword Release Collaboration Tights Courtesy of Wolford

What's better than a pair of beautiful pumps? Neon tights to go along with them. Hot girl footwear label Amina Muaddi and Wolford are teaming up on a colorful collection of hosiery just in time for a hedonic summer. Embellished nude fishnets, slime green mesh tights, and sleek latex leggings round off the collection. A cherry red, sheer pair of hosiery compliments Amina Muaddi's signature slinky heels as well, stars shining on their own in the collection campaign. Available now on Wolford's website.

Goop and PUMA Release Fitness Capsule Courtesy of Goop

Goop, Gweneth Paltrow's Health-Conscious Hot Mom brand is all about living your best life through wellness. It's no surprise the cult label is partnering up with PUMA to inspire readers' fitness goals. In time for the summer, Goop and Puma are launching a limited-edition, studio-ready capsule of apparel, footwear, and accessories. Inspired by the LA label's luxurious aesthetic, PUMA's own brand DNA is infused with a sleek color palette and signature, rich details. Among the fitness offerings include various monochrome workout sets and add-ons like a marble workout mat and stylish water bottle. It's giving opulence at the yoga studio. Available now on both Goop and Puma's respective websites.

Kenneth Ize Launches New Collaboration With Karl Lagerfeld

In a new collaboration between the two labels, a fusion of African and European heritage collides in a thoughtful exploration of geometric patterns and bold shapes. The Karl Lagerfeld x Kenneth Ize capsule collection for Spring-Summer 2021 brings together two complete worlds bound by their love of style. The collection, launched in conjunction with online retailer Farfetch, is composed of coordinated printed separates, casual tailored trousers, and knit tops. For those who know the two creatives best, the curated capsule feels true to the late designer's legacy. "There's a freshness to Kenneth's designs that is so very different, and it creates a nice contrast to the brand's DNA," said Style Adviser and longtime friend of Lagerfeld, Carine Roitfeld. "I'm certain that Karl would have loved the collection and its exploration of color and culture." Available now at Farfetch and Karl.com

Axel Arigato Taps Into Keith Haring's Message of Love Courtesy of Axel Arigato

The Swedish fashion and footwear line is heading across the pond to collaborate with the estate of late New York-based street artist, Keith Haring. In celebration of love and unity, both the label and Keith Haring studio worked together to create a one-of-a-kind documentary highlighting LGBTQ+ couples in Axel Arigato. The limited-edition loungewear collection features Harring's signature characters in playful colors. Organic cotton hoodies and sweatpants, sneakers, and bomber jackets all draw upon the motifs once lining the streets of New York in the '80s during the AIDS epidemic, calling upon a message of empathy and togetherness in the face of loss. The full collection is available now on Axel Arigato's website.

JW Anderson and Persol Collaborate on Sunglasses Collection Courtesy of Persol

As a part of their Spring 2022 collection, JW Anderson has partnered with Italian eyewear brand Persol on a series of sunglasses. Made from recycled acetate, the collection's sunglasses arrive in a series of colorways and geometric shapes that combine the distinct aesthetics of both brands. The collaboration resulted in two silhouettes — the PO0649 and PO0009 — which are featured in an evocative campaign lensed by photographer Tyler Mitchell. Available on persol.com and jwanderson.com and at Persol boutiques and the JW Anderson London flagship store.

Alexander McQueen Debuts Graffiti-Inspired Collection Courtesy of Alexander McQueen