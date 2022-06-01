"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for June.

Bella Hadid Lands Her First Balenciaga Campaign Photography: Nadia Lee Cohen To kick off Balenciaga's new campaign (they call it Fall but it aligns more with Pre-Fall/Summer), the brand enlisted Bella Hadid to show off looks from the brand's "The Lost Tape" collection that debuted back in December. Hadid wears baggy blue jeans, exposed thongs, leather pants and the Balenciaga "Le Cagole" bag in the series of '90s-inspired images.

Ella Emhoff Stars in Mulberry's "Softie" Campaign for New York Flagship Opening Photography: Louisa Opalesky New York's SoHo has a new arrival from overseas! Mulberry, the quintessential British fashion and leather house, is opening a flagship store at 100 Wooster Street — and to celebrate, the brand launched a new campaign with Ella Emhoff modeling its new line of 'Softie' bags. The images will run in Mulberry's new zine (available to pick up in the store) as well as on a mural on the corner of Spring and Wooster.