"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for June.

Loewe Debuts Salone del Mobile Project in Milan For its sixth installment at Salone del Mobile, the annual furniture fair in Milan, Loewe developed Weave, Restore, Renew: a project that revolves around the idea of giving new life to things that might have been forgotten or discarded. "I am proud we have created a series of items that rewire the relation with time, wear and tear, delivering a message of evolution and transformation which is progressive and uplifting," said creative director Jonathan Anderson. On view at Palazzo Isimbardi from June 6-12

Sydney Sweeney Stars in Tory Burch's Miller Sandal Campaign Courtesy of Tory Burch Sydney Sweeney hits the road with Tory Burch in a baby-blue vintage convertible for the brand's new campaign highlighting its signature Miller sandal. She pairs the sandals with cut-off shorts, bra tops, and matching knit sets in the ads styled by Mel Ottenberg and directed by Charlotte Wales.

LVMH Prize Announces 2022 Winners Photography: Saskia Lawaks Steven Stokey Daley, the British designer and founder of S.S Daley, is the winner of this year's LVMH Prize. He will be awarded 300,000 euros and will be mentored by a team of LVMH experts. ERL's Eli Russell Linnetz and Winnie New York's Idris Balogun each received the Karl Lagerfeld Prize consisting of 150,000 euros and a one-year mentorship with LVMH.

Bella Hadid Lands Her First Balenciaga Campaign Photography: Nadia Lee Cohen To kick off Balenciaga's new campaign (they call it Fall but it aligns more with Pre-Fall/Summer), the brand enlisted Bella Hadid to show off looks from the brand's "The Lost Tape" collection that debuted back in December. Hadid wears baggy blue jeans, exposed thongs, leather pants and the Balenciaga "Le Cagole" bag in the series of '90s-inspired images.

Ella Emhoff Stars in Mulberry's "Softie" Campaign for New York Flagship Opening Photography: Louisa Opalesky New York's SoHo has a new arrival from overseas! Mulberry, the quintessential British fashion and leather house, is opening a flagship store at 100 Wooster Street — and to celebrate, the brand launched a new campaign with Ella Emhoff modeling its new line of 'Softie' bags. The images will run in Mulberry's new zine (available to pick up in the store) as well as on a mural on the corner of Spring and Wooster.