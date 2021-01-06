This year's Grammys has officially been postponed.

On Tuesday, the Recording Academy sent a statement to members explaining that the 2021 ceremony would be postponed due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The event is now tentatively scheduled for March 21.

Originally, the award show was scheduled to take place with a limited show — featuring only performers and presenters — on January 31 in Los Angeles with Trevor Noah as host. However, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the city has surged, the Academy and broadcaster CBS said in a statement that they decided that postponing was "the right thing to do."

"The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do," they said.

"Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show," they continued. "We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year's nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times."