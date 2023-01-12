The Chainsmokers Used to Have Threesomes With Fans

The Chainsmokers apparently collaborate on more than just songs.

During their appearance on the latest episode of "Call Her Daddy," Alex Pall and Drew Taggart thought it'd be fun to overshare about their sex lives, including an eyebrow-raising revelation that's already resulted in an endless stream of "Closer" jokes, not to mention some discussion about power dynamics and general weirdness. But what exactly was the admission in question? Well, it turns out that EDM duo have to shared more than just a room while on tour, as they've also had their fair share of threesomes with fans.

That's right. Even though it's supposedly "been a long time" since their last entanglement, Pall and Taggart basically told host Alex Cooper that they did an Eiffel Tower or two when they were just starting out. You know, bro stuff.

"It was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms," as Pall tried to explain, while jokingly asking whether it counts “if it’s international.” That said, as the pair went on to claim, it really only happened because of the way European hotels are set up, as they allegedly give you two beds but "they don't even split them apart."

"So it's almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios," he continued, adding that they "were like, 'what the fuck just happened'" after their first shared hook-up. And that was mostly because it was "never planned."

"It's weird. I'm not gonna lie," Pall continued, prior to Taggart helpfully adding that their string of ménage à trois never involved any "die hard" fans, who would be "wearing merch or anything." Which is something, we guess.

You can listen to Pall and Taggart talk about their kink of convenience via "Call Me Daddy" on Spotify below.